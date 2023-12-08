MillenniumPost
Two held for firing outside Delhi residence of former Punjab MLA

BY MPost8 Dec 2023 10:30 AM GMT
Two persons allegedly involved in a firing incident outside the residence of a former Punjab MLA in the Punjabi Bagh area here have been nabbed, police said on Friday.

Both the accused were shooters of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an officer said.

The firing incident of December 3 was caught in a CCTV camera installed outside the residence of Deep Malhotra, a former MLA from Punjab's Faridkot. The shooter came on foot and fired multiple times, an official said.

