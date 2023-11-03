Two ED officials arrested for taking Rs 15 lakh bribe

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested an Enforcement Directorate officer, posted in Manipur, and his associate here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for settling a matter related to a chit fund case, officials said.



Those arrested are Naval Kishor Meena, an enforcement officer in the federal probe agency and resident of Vimalpura in Jaipur district, and Babulal Meena, a junior assistant in the Mundawar Sub-Registrar Office in the newly formed Kotpulti-Behror district of Rajasthan, the bureau said in a statement.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it has suspended Naval Kishor and initiated a money laundering probe against him and the other accused.

Naval Kishor had allegedly demanded Rs 17 lakh in lieu of settling a case lodged in the ED office in Manipur capital Imphal against the complainant in the chit fund matter, the bureau said. It added that he is posted at the ED’s sub-zonal office in Imphal.

The complainant had informed that a bribe of Rs 17 lakh was allegedly demanded by Naval Kishore for settling the case registered against him in the office of the ED in Imphal, the anti-corruption bureau said.

The bureau said that after verifying the complaint, its team arrested them for allegedly taking a bribe Rs 15 lakh.

The ED said that Naval Kishor was on a private visit to Jaipur after availing leave from his office in Manipur.