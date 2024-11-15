Two dead as govt bus fall into roadside gorge in Andamans

Port Blair: Two persons were killed and 10 others seriously injured after a government bus fell into a roadside gorge in Buddha Nallah, North and Middle Andaman, on Friday, police said. The accident took place around 7.30 AM after the driver lost control while plying on Rangat-Mayabunder route, allegedly due to a brake failure, police said. "The deceased have been identified as Joel Tigga of Betapur village, who was a Home Guard with the Andaman and Nicobar Police, and P Gurumurthy, a resident of Rest Camp and a vegetable vendor by profession. We are investigating the cause of the accident and providing all kinds of assistance to the victims," North and Middle Andaman SP Geetanjali Khandelwal said.

The rescue team and local police faced significant challenges in reaching the accident site on the Rangat-Mayabunder route due to the difficult terrain. Eyewitnesses claimed that it took nearly an hour to extricate the victims from the mangled bus. Dr. Jatinder Sohal, Director of the Transport Department for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said, "So far, two casualties have been reported. The injured were rushed to the nearby healthcare centre in Mayabunder. Five of them, including a child, are critically injured, and we are working to transfer them to Port Blair for advanced treatment via helicopter services."