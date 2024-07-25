Two arrested for aiding terror attack on army patrol in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu: Two alleged overground workers (OGWs) were arrested for their involvement in a terror attack on an army patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, police said. In a significant breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to counter terrorist activities, two OGWs were apprehended for their involvement in supporting terror-related actions, a police spokesperson said. On July 8, five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed and five others injured in the attack by heavily armed terrorists in the remote Machedi area of the district.

“These individuals were found to have deliberately withheld crucial information from the police," the spokesperson said, adding that those arrested have been identified as Layaqat Ali, alias Pawu of Kalna Dhanu Parole (Billawar) and Mool Raj alias Jenju from Bowli Mohalla (Malhar). According to the spokesperson, the duo refused to disclose vital information to the police, thereby obstructing efforts to prevent terrorist actions. Ali and Raj have been booked under 61(1) (Criminal conspiracy), 113 (Terrorist act) , 147 (Waging, or attempting to wage war against Government of India), 150 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the EIMCO (Egress and Internal Movement Control) Act at Malhar Police Station, he said.

Over 100 individuals have been interrogated and preventive measures have been taken against over 40 others in connection with the case to mitigate risks and disrupt potential support systems for terrorist activities, the spokesperson said. "The arrest of these OGWs underscores our commitment," the spokesperson added.