Twin truck crashes claim 33 lives, dozens injured in Rajasthan, Telangana

Jaipur/ Hyderabad: Two horrific road accidents in Jaipur and Telangana on Monday claimed at least 33 lives and left 35 others injured, turning the day into one of India’s deadliest on roads this year.

In Jaipur’s Harmada area, a dumper truck speeding at over 100 kmph rammed into 17 vehicles over a 300-metre stretch, killing 14 people and injuring 13. Police said the driver, suspected to be intoxicated, was caught by locals after his vehicle ploughed through cars and motorbikes before crashing into a trailer near Loha Mandi. “The injured are being treated at SMS Hospital’s trauma centre,” District Collector Jitendra Soni said. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, with the Prime Minister announcing Rs 2 lakh for each victim’s family and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, 19 people, including a 41-day-old infant, were killed and 22 hurt when a gravel-laden tipper lorry collided head-on with a state transport bus near Chevella, about 50 km from Hyderabad. The impact buried passengers under debris. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered an inquiry, while the state government announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Police said both drivers died on the spot.