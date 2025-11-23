TVK chief Vijay to resume political campaign, address people

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, actor-politician Vijay, is all set to resume his political campaign on Sunday by addressing people at an indoor facility in nearby Kanchipuram district.

Vijay would be addressing people after nearly 2 months and all arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth conduct of the event, party sources said.

The event is set to be held on the premises of a private educational institution at Sunguvarchattiram in Kanchipuram district. Approximately, 1,500 persons have been given QR-coded passes and only those who have it would be allowed, they added.

At the venue, party workers sporting bright yellow T-shirts and caps, who have been trained by retired police officials in managing and regulating crowd could be seen and private agencies have made available "bouncers" and personnel to ensure security. Arrangements to make available vehicles, food and water have been made.

On the premises, tin-sheets have been put up wherever necessary to prevent unauthorised entry into the venue.

Last month, Vijay met the families of Karur stampede victims at a resort in Mamallapuram, near here, and offered his condolences.

In January this year, Vijay addressed the people of Ekanapuram in Kanchipuram district and he pledged his support for the people to be afffected by the Parandur airport project and he had demanded that the project be implemented in an area that does not have fertile lands and waterbodies.