TVK chief Vijay appears before CBI for questioning in Karur stampede case

New Delhi: TVK chief and actor Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday for questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said. The Tamil superstar reached the CBI headquarters here and was taken to the team investigating the stampede, which occurred during a rally he addressed on September 27 last year in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident left 41 people dead and more than 60 injured. The CBI has questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the case, the officials said. The agency may take a call on filing a chargesheet in the matter after examining Vijay's responses during Monday's questioning, they said. The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence in the matter.