Tunnel collapse: Silt removal efforts at locations of trapped persons stepped up

Nagarkurnool (Telangana): Efforts to remove silt at locations where the trapped persons were detected inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel here have been intensified with an increased deployment of personnel and equipment.

The damaged conveyor belt, which was impacted by the collapse, is expected to be repaired by Monday, an official said on Sunday.

Once restored, it will allow for easier removal of muck and debris from the tunnel.

"The number of personnel and equipment at the identified locations is being increased," he said adding the process of silt removal and dewatering is ongoing continuously.

A significant breakthrough in the rescue operation occurred on Saturday when the whereabouts of four of the eight people trapped inside were located.

Scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) used Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and detected some "anomalies" inside the tunnel, providing a crucial lead in the operation.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit the tunnel site on Sunday evening and hold a review meeting with officials on the rescue operation, official sources said.

According to state Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, the other four people are believed to be trapped beneath the tunnel boring machine and it may take some time to achieve a breakthrough in their rescue.

To a reporter's query on the condition of the four whose whereabouts have been found, the minister had said the chances of survival are remote.

In a statement on Saturday night, the state Disaster Management department said 18 organisations, 54 officials and 703 people are involved in the rescue operation.

Eight persons--engineers and labourers have been trapped under the collapsed roof of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel since February 22 and the rescue operations are on in full swing to pull them out to safety.

The trapped persons have been identified as Manoj Kumar (UP), Sri Niwas (UP), Sunny Singh (J&K), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab) and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.