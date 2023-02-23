Tunisha Sharma case: Hearing on Sheezan Khan's bail plea adjourned

Palghar (Maha):A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of TV actor Sheezan Khan, arrested in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, to Friday.



After police sought time to respond to the bail application, the Vasai sessions court adjourned the hearing.

Khan, arrested for alleged abetment of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma's suicide, is lodged in judicial custody.



Khan and Sharma were allegedly in a relationship earlier but had a break-up later.





His lawyer Sharad Rai said the bail application mentioned that as the charge sheet has been filed and investigation is complete, the actor can be released.



Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in the district.