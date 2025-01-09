Tuhin Kanta Pandey is new revenue secretary

New Delhi: Tuhin Kanta Pandey, a senior bureaucrat, has been named the new revenue secretary in a significant bureaucratic reshuffle within two major departments of the finance ministry on Wednesday.

Pandey, who currently serves as the finance secretary, was previously the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his move to the revenue secretary position, replacing Arunish Chawla, according to an order from the personnel ministry.

Chawla has been appointed as the new secretary of DIPAM, taking over from Pandey, the order stated.

Additionally, Chawla will temporarily hold the roles of secretary for the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Culture, until permanent appointments are made.

Chawla, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the Bihar cadre, had been appointed revenue secretary on December 25 last year while he was serving as the secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals.