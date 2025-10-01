‘Truth will come out’, says Vijay, accuses Stalin of taking ‘revenge’

Chennai/Karur: The stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27, which left 41 people dead and over 60 injured, has spiralled into a major political confrontation between the ruling DMK and Vijay’s newly launched party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

On Tuesday, Vijay accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of targeting him out of “revenge”, declaring in a video message that the “truth will come out”. Hours later, the Tamil Nadu government released video footage alleging violations by TVK cadres and claimed security guidelines were ignored during the rally.

“The government may do anything to me, but don’t touch TVK party people,” Vijay said, as police booked several of his colleagues, including senior leaders Bussy N Anand and C T R Nirmal Kumar. The 49-year-old actor insisted he had done “nothing wrong” and vowed to continue his political journey with “renewed vigour”. Vijay explained that he refrained from visiting Karur immediately after the incident, fearing his presence would create further chaos, but promised to meet the victims’ families soon. Calling it the “most painful” moment of his life, he said, “You may do anything to me, but not to my party men.”

His remarks followed criticism that he left Karur abruptly after the tragedy. DMK MP Kanimozhi told reporters that the star-politician should not have walked away from the scene. “Leaving the place without even saying comforting words and mindful of his own security—according to me, this is unprecedented,” she said.

The DMK government presented its version of events through senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) P Amudha and ADGP (Law and Order) S Davidson Devasirvatham. The officials said the venue, Karur Roundana, was unsuitable for such a large gathering due to the presence of a petrol bunk and drainage canal.

They also claimed TVK organisers ignored warnings to halt Vijay 50 metres ahead of the designated location, despite overcrowding. The crowd swelled to 25,000, more than double the expected 10,000, they said, adding that video clippings showed cadres climbing onto rooftops in both Karur and Namakkal and ambulances rushing suffocated attendees. Vijay countered that TVK had done no wrong, alleging a conspiracy. “I have campaigned in five districts. Why did this happen only in Karur? People know the truth, and they are watching everything,” he said. The tragedy has also triggered interventions from opposition parties. A panel of NDA MPs, led by BJP’s Hema Malini, visited the site and hospitals where the injured are being treated. The delegation, which included members from TDP and Shiv Sena, questioned why the venue was chosen in the first place.

“Such a thing is unheard of, something very different. So who is responsible for all these things?” asked Malini. BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the panel would submit a questionnaire to officials and organisers. “Common people have lost their lives. For a free and fair probe, we feel a sitting Supreme Court judge must look into this,” he said. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami also attacked the DMK, accusing it of attempting to “hide its failure in protecting people” by making officials brief the media instead of elected representatives.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, accompanied by senior party leaders, met the families of the deceased. Calling the stampede “beyond imagination”, he expressed solidarity with the victims. Legal fallout has gathered pace, with TVK leaders Anand and Nirmal Kumar moving the Madras High Court for anticipatory bail, while Karur West District Secretary V P Mathiyalagan and Central District Secretary Kasi Pounraj were remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Adding to the tensions, TVK leader Adhav Arjuna was booked for a now-deleted tweet calling for a “Gen Z rebellion” against DMK. The post drew sharp criticism from the ruling party. DMK deputy general secretary A Raja termed it an attack on national integrity and urged Vijay to expel Arjuna from TVK.