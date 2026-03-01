Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, saying US will strike back

Dubai: US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday not to escalate its attacks, writing online that America will strike back 'WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

Trump's comments on Truth Social follow Iranian threats on Sunday morning after acknowledging the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before,” Trump wrote. “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”