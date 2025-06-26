Trump: US and Iran talks may yield deal

The Hague: President Donald Trump says US and Iranian officials will talk next week, continuing a dialogue that was interrupted by the recent war between Israel and Tehran.

“I’ll tell you what, we’re going to talk with them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement, I don’t know,” Trump told a press conference during the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

Trump said he wasn’t particularly interested in restarting negotiations with Iran, insisting that US strikes had destroyed its nuclear programme. “The way I look at it, they fought, the war is done,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, confirmed that the country’s nuclear facilities had been “badly damaged” in American strikes over the weekend.

Speaking on Al Jazeera, Baghaei refused to go into detail but conceded the strikes on Sunday by American B-2 bombers using bunker-buster bombs had been significant.

“Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that’s for sure,” he said.