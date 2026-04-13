US, Iran talks end in deadlock, Trump orders Hormuz blockade

ISLAMABAD: The US and Iran failed to reach a peace deal at their historic 21-hour talks in Pakistan, leaving the fate of a tenuous two-week ceasefire in doubt, with both sides attempting to hold each other responsible for the collapse of the negotiations. Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation at the negotiations in Islamabad, said the Iranian side did not accept Washington’s terms for ending the war even as the US presented its “final and best offer”. Hours after the talks collapsed, US President Donald Trump said on social media that the negotiations with Iran failed as “Iran is unwilling to give up its nuclear ambitions”. Trump said the US Navy would immediately start blockading the Strait of Hormuz and would also interdict every vessel in international waters that had paid a toll to Iran. Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route, handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

Trump said the points agreed to with the Iranian leadership were better than continuing military operations to conclusion. “...but all of those points don’t matter compared to allowing nuclear power to be in the hands of such volatile, difficult, unpredictable people,” Trump said. He said the three US representatives became very friendly and respectful of Iran’s representatives – Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri. “... but that doesn’t matter because they were very unyielding as to the single most important issue and, as I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” Trump said. Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf blamed the US for the failure of the ceasefire negotiations, saying the US officials failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation. Ghalibaf, the head of the Iranian negotiation team, said it is for the US to decide whether it can “earn our trust or not”. The Iranian foreign ministry, without elaborating, said the US side resorted to “excessive” and “illegal demands”. The failure to reach an agreement has dimmed the prospect of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to stabilise the global energy market. It is unclear whether the US will resume military operations against Iran. “We have been at it now for 21 hours. We’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians, that’s the good news,” Vance said at a press conference before departing from the Pakistani capital. “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America.” “But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” he said.

To a question on Iran’s nuclear programme, Vance said President Trump’s “core goal” is to stop Iran from having nuclear weapons. “And that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations,” he added. The US Vice President said the American side presented its “final and best offer” to the Iranian side, but it did not accept it. “We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians would accept our terms,” he said. The Iranian media reported the talks collapsed after negotiators failed to bridge gaps regarding Iran’s nuclear programme, control over the Strait of Hormuz, and release of frozen Iranian assets. In a social media post, Ghalibaf said the Iranian side raised “forward-looking initiatives”, but the opposing side “ultimately failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations.” “We consider every mirror to be another method of authority diplomacy, alongside military struggle, for upholding the rights of the Iranian nation, and we will not for a moment cease our efforts to consolidate the achievements of the forty days of Iran’s national defence,” he said. The Iranian foreign ministry said the success of the “diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and goodwill of the other side and refraining from excessive and illegal demands”. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said issues like the transit through Strait of Hormuz created some hurdles in the talks. “These talks happened in the aftermath of a 40-day war and in an ambience of mistrust and skepticism,” Baqaei said, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. “Naturally, we should have never expected to reach a deal in one session. We will continue to work to bring the two views of Americans and Iranians closer together,” he said. Meanwhile, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad will continue to facilitate Iran-US peace talks.

US special envoy to West Asia Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner were also part of the US team. The Pakistan-brokered negotiations began Saturday, four days after the two sides announced a six-day ceasefire. It was the first direct, high-level engagement between Iran and the US since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Vance said the negotiating team was in touch with President Trump and other top US officials. Iran had laid out a 10-point plan for the talks that included demands for the withdrawal of US forces from West Asia, the lifting of sanctions against Iran, and allowing it to control the Strait of Hormuz. The negotiations were closely watched globally, for their likely far-reaching implications for West Asia’s security, global energy markets, and international diplomacy.