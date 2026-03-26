Trump tells Iran via social media to get serious soon' on negotiations to end the war
Washington: Without offering a specific threat, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said on Truth Social that Iranian leaders should engage “before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NOT TURNING BACK.”
The post comes a day after Trump insisted a deal is near.
He said again Thursday that Iran is “'begging' us to make a deal” after the US pitched a 15-point ceasefire plan that Iran rejected.
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