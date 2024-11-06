2024 US Election Results: Trump leads in key states, Harris trials

As counting continues for the U.S. presidential election, early projections have begun to shape the race, with Republican candidate Donald Trump securing victories in 10 states, including Florida, Indiana, and Kentucky. Democrat Kamala Harris has also claimed victories in Vermont, New Jersey, and several other states. The tallying of ballots is still underway in numerous counties, with early in-person and mail-in votes being counted first in most regions. More than 82 million Americans participated in early voting this year, either by mail or in person.

In the Red states of Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia, Trump has pulled ahead, receiving substantial leads in all three. In Indiana, with 11 electoral college votes, Trump has 61.9% of the vote, while Harris trails at 36.4%. In the 2020 election, Trump won the state with 57%, while Biden took 41%. Kentucky's eight electoral votes are similarly leaning Trump, who currently holds 69.7% of the vote, compared to Harris’s 28.7%. In 2020, Trump won Kentucky with 62.1%, and Biden received 36.2%.

Trump is also projected to win West Virginia, securing its four electoral votes. Meanwhile, in Vermont, a Democratic stronghold, Harris is projected to take the state's three electoral votes with 59.4% of the vote, ahead of Trump’s 37.9%. In the 2020 election, Biden won Vermont with a commanding 66.1%, while Trump earned 30.7%.

However, there are signs of trouble for Harris in the critical battleground state of Georgia. Trump is leading with 58.2% of the vote, while Harris has 41.3%. Georgia was narrowly won by Biden in 2020, and it remains one of the key states to watch this election.

In addition to Georgia, Trump is also ahead in Florida, South Carolina, and Ohio. On the other hand, Harris has captured leads in Virginia, North Carolina, and New Hampshire. The seven battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin are expected to be decisive in determining the outcome of the election.

The contest between Trump and Harris has proven to be fiercely competitive, with many states still too close to call as voting concluded on Tuesday. Exit polls show that voters are focused primarily on the state of democracy, the economy, and abortion. According to CBS News, nearly six in ten voters ranked the state of democracy as their top concern, with 10% prioritizing the economy and 5% indicating that abortion is their key issue.

An exit poll by CNN found that nearly 75% of voters expressed dissatisfaction with the current direction of the country, with only a quarter feeling satisfied or hopeful about the state of the nation.