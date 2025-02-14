Trump signs order for reciprocal tariffs on trade partners

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose “reciprocal tariffs” on trading partners, signalling an expansion of his trade policies. Trump signed an executive order implementing the new measures, which he said would apply to all countries without exceptions.

“India has more tariffs than any other country,” Trump said. The statement comes as he prepares for an upcoming meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump characterised US allies’ trade practices as problematic, stating they were often “worse than our enemies” on trade matters. The new tariffs would match those imposed by other nations on US goods, according to Trump’s announcement.