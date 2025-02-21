"Trump said he would impose reciprocal tariffs but PM just kept smiling": Congress' Pawan Khera

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take action against the decision of US President Donald Trump to impose reciprocal tariffs in the country and end BRICS. He also questioned the Prime Minister's silence on the US 'imposing' on India their F-35 fighter jets, which the Congress leader said had been dubbed as 'junk' by Elon Musk. Speaking at a press conference, Khera said "He was not invited to President Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony, but he went there anyway. US President Donald Trump said he would impose reciprocal tariffs, but PM Modi was just smiling... PM Modi came from the US after hearing Trump's threat... US President Donald Trump said that he would end BRICS, but he (PM Modi) was still smiling...America's Adani, Elon Musk called F-35 fighter jets junk. The same is being imposed on India, and he (PM Modi) was just smiling...This happened in the US and they are telling us that we took money from US aid to destabilise them" Further, he lashed at the government for stating that the Congress government took money from foreign funding agencies. "Selectively, they are saying that the Congress government took money from foreign funding agencies. When Smriti Irani was the brand ambassador of USAID and used to protest on the roads, was USAID behind those protests? Social activist Anna Hazare also launched a protest, after which our government lost the elections, and then he went to America and held road shows there. Everyone knows that he used to receive money from the Ford Foundation and RSS was also involved in it," Khera said.

Notably, US President Donald Trump indicated he would impose tariffs on autos and pharmaceuticals -- expected to impact Indian businesses. US President Donald Trump reiterated his stance on tariff reciprocity in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, emphasising that the United States will match tariffs imposed by other countries, including India, to ensure fair trade.