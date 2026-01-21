Trump lands in Switzerland after delay caused by switching aircraft

Davos: US President Donald Trump will appear on Wednesday with other high-profile government and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a day after the elite event produced contentious statements and economic threats arising from tensions between the US and Europe.

Nearly 3,000 high-level participants from 130 countries, plus an untold number of activists and observers, are expected to converge on the annual event scheduled to last through Friday for dialogue, debate and deal-making in the Alpine resort.

Trump's third visit as president comes as US allies worry about his ambition to take over Greenland, while Latin America grapples with his efforts to seize Venezuela's oil.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called Trump's planned new tariffs on eight of its countries over Greenland a “mistake” and questioned Trump's trustworthiness. French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU could retaliate by deploying one of its most powerful economic tools, known colloquially as a trade “bazooka.”

JPMorgan CEO reluctant to forcefully criticise Trump at Davos



JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon said the United States is now “less reliable” as a global geopolitical and economic partner under Trump.



Still, the Wall Street titan was noticeably reluctant to more forcefully criticise Trump as a person or his administration, prompting pushback during an interview at Davos with Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist.

“I am struck, I'm genuinely struck by the unwillingness of CEOs in America to say anything critical,” said Beddoes. “There is a climate of fear in your country. Would you agree with that? And what should be done about it?”

Dimon demurred on that question as well.

“What the hell else do you want me to say?” Dimon said, noting he's generally pushed back on Trump's tariff and immigration policies.

Trump arrives in Davos

The president's helicopter touched down after a roughly 40-minute flight to the ski-resort town in the Alps.



As it descended, the convoy of presidential helicopters passed a message written into the snow on a nearby hillside that read: “Stop wars now.”

Starmer says Britain will not yield to Trump's tariff threats over Greenland

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said US President Donald Trump's criticism on Tuesday of the UK's decision to hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius was intended to pressure the British leader to change his stance on Greenland.



Previously, Trump had voiced support for the deal as a way to ensure the security of the American base on Diego Garcia, the largest island of the archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

Starmer is set to meet Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in London on Thursday.

The UK is among the eight countries threatened by Trump's tariffs over their backing of Greenland.

The AP is inside Congress Hall

Jamey Keaten, AP's chief Switzerland correspondent, is among hundreds inside Congress Hall, waiting for Trump's speech at the forum.



The hall's capacity is roughly 1,000 people.

Trump boards a helicopter to travel to Davos

The president made a brief comment to reporters after he disembarked from Air Force One, but his words could not be heard over the noise of the aircraft.



He then waved a hand at reporters and boarded his presidential helicopter.

Scores gather ahead of Trump's speech at Davos

Dozens of people began lining up on Wednesday for Trump's highly anticipated speech at Davos.



The line built to roughly a hundred attendees seeking a seat shortly before noon inside the Congress Hall, even as Trump's plane had only just landed in Zurich. The queue is expected to grow.

White House official says about 30 countries are expected to join Trump's Board of Peace

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal plans not yet made public, said about 50 countries had been invited to join the organisation.



The official did not detail which countries were joining.