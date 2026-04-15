Trump hints at second round of talks with Iran in next two days

Washington: Fresh diplomatic efforts and rising military tensions unfolded simultaneously in West Asia on Tuesday, as the United States signalled the possibility of renewed talks with Iran while enforcing a sweeping naval blockade of Iranian ports. US President Donald Trump said a second round of negotiations could take place in Islamabad within days, even as global leaders urged restraint amid fears of a broader escalation affecting energy markets and economic stability.



Speaking to The New York Post, Trump indicated that discussions could resume “over the next two days” and suggested momentum was building toward a potential agreement. “We have all the ingredients of a deal, but it’s not all there yet,” an unnamed US official told Fox News, reflecting cautious optimism within Washington. Trump also credited Pakistan’s Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for facilitating dialogue, saying his role had increased the likelihood of further talks.

US officials said talks could be held Thursday, with Islamabad and Geneva under consideration as venues; details on timing and delegations remain undecided.

The initial round of negotiations in Islamabad lasted 21 hours over the weekend but ended without a breakthrough. US officials maintained that Iran refused to relinquish its right to nuclear enrichment, a central sticking point that continues to block progress.

At the same time, the US military moved to intensify pressure on Tehran. The US Central Command confirmed that a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastal waters had been successfully implemented in its first 24 hours. According to CENTCOM, more than 10,000 American personnel, supported by over 100 aircraft and 18 warships, are participating in the operation. The blockade is being applied to vessels of all nationalities entering or leaving Iranian ports, with at least six merchant ships complying with orders to turn back. US officials said the operation aims to restrict Iranian maritime activity while ensuring freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations. However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from several countries. China’s foreign ministry described the blockade as “dangerous and irresponsible”, while Iran condemned it as a violation of its sovereignty.

Despite the blockade, maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has not come to a complete halt. At least four ships linked to Iran, including two that had docked at Iranian ports, crossed the strategic waterway on Tuesday, alongside three other vessels. The strait remains a vital corridor for global energy supplies, and any disruption carries significant economic implications.

Concerns over the broader fallout were reinforced by the International Monetary Fund, which warned that the ongoing conflict has already slowed global economic momentum. The IMF revised its global growth forecast for 2026 downward to 3.1 per cent, compared with 3.4 per cent last year. It also raised its projection for global inflation to 4.4 per cent, citing surging oil and gas prices triggered by the conflict. “The war in the Middle East has halted this momentum,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas wrote, adding that the outlook assumes a relatively quick end to hostilities and a moderate 19 per cent rise in energy prices this year. He cautioned that the situation could deteriorate further if tensions escalate.

European leaders have stepped up diplomatic efforts to prevent that outcome. French President Emmanuel Macron held separate calls with Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, urging a return to negotiations and strict adherence to a ceasefire. In a post on X, Macron stressed the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open “without restrictions or tolls” and announced plans for a conference in Paris later this week. The meeting, co-hosted with the United Kingdom, will bring together non-belligerent countries willing to contribute to restoring safe navigation in the region when conditions permit. Pakistan has also played a mediating role, with officials confirming that Islamabad has proposed hosting another round of talks. Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said earlier that negotiations had made some progress, and Trump noted that Iran had shown renewed willingness to engage.

Elsewhere in the region, tensions remain high. A senior Hezbollah official stated that the group would not be bound by any outcomes from anticipated Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has claimed at least 2,089 lives in Lebanon, according to local authorities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that Israel seeks Hezbollah’s disarmament rather than a ceasefire.

In Europe, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the suspension of the automatic renewal of a long-standing defence agreement with Israel, citing the current situation. Italian officials have criticised Israeli military operations in Lebanon, which have reportedly affected civilians and a UN peacekeeping convoy that included Italian personnel.

The convergence of military escalation, diplomatic manoeuvring and economic uncertainty underscores the fragile state of the region. While signals of renewed talks offer a potential path forward, the ongoing blockade and retaliatory threats continue to heighten the risk of a wider conflict with global consequences.