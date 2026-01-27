Trump hails ‘historic bond’ with India, Xi calls for ‘dragon and elephant’ unity

Mpost Bureau

Beijing/Washington: India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday with an elaborate celebration that highlighted the country’s cultural diversity, economic progress and defence capabilities, drawing greetings from leaders across the world, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Donald Trump.

Among the messages received, Trump described the relationship between India and the United States as one rooted in shared democratic traditions. “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” Trump said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also conveyed his greetings, referring to India and China as “good neighbours, friends and partners”. He said that achieving “dragon and elephant dancing together” was the right path for the two countries. In a message addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Xi said ties between India and China had continued to improve and develop in ways that aligned with the fundamental interests of both nations and their peoples, adding that such relations were significant for safeguarding and advancing global peace and prosperity.

French President Emmanuel Macron shared his wishes through a post on X, accompanied by a photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recalling his role as chief guest during India’s 75th Republic Day in 2024, Macron wrote: “What a wonderful memory of the #RepublicDay we shared together in 2024! My dear friend @NarendraModi, dear Indian friends, my very best wishes on this great day of celebration. See you in February to continue building together!”

From the United Kingdom, King Charles III sent a message to President Murmu acknowledging the long-standing partnership between India and the UK. The 77-year-old monarch’s letter, which was later shared on social media, reflected on shared values and mutual respect within the Commonwealth as Indians worldwide commemorated the adoption of the Constitution. King Charles, known for his advocacy on climate action, also pointed to growing cooperation between the two countries in sustainability, including clean energy initiatives, climate finance, clean technology and green growth.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay extended his greetings to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India, expressing hope that the enduring friendship between the two neighbours would continue to deepen. In a post on X, he said: “I join the people of Bhutan in extending warm Republic Day greetings to PM @narendramodi Ji, the Government and people of India. This joyous occasion celebrates India’s inspiring journey and reflects the close bonds and shared values between our two nations.”

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenka, in messages addressed to President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, spoke of his country’s pride in its long-standing ties with India. He praised the resilience of Indian democracy, saying the day reflected the “age-old wisdom of Indian civilisation, which serves as the solid foundation of the world’s largest democracy.” Lukashenka added that cooperation between Belarus and India, built on trust and mutual support, was continuing to develop steadily and gain new practical importance.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent their greetings. King Salman, known as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, wished President Murmu continued good health and happiness, and conveyed hopes for steady progress and prosperity for the Indian government and people. His message also referred to the close fraternal relations between the two countries and the shared desire of their peoples to strengthen them further. The Crown Prince echoed similar wishes for India’s continued advancement.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu offered his “warmest greetings” to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the “friendly people of India.” He said the day represented the Indian people’s commitment to freedom, democracy and good governance, and added that the Maldives looked forward to continuing cooperation with India to strengthen ties that had brought tangible benefits to citizens of both nations.

From Sri Lanka, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said his country placed great value on its close partnership with India, describing it as being based on mutual respect, shared values and a joint commitment to regional peace and development. He also acknowledged India’s consistent support and close collaboration, particularly during recent challenges.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement offering its “warmest congratulations to the friendly nation and government of the Republic of India on their Republic Day.” The ministry said Iran was committed to promoting bilateral relations and cooperation across areas considered beneficial by both sides, guided by mutual respect and shared interests.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted on social media, saying, “Happy Republic Day India! On this honorable day, I extend my warmest wishes to @DrSJaishankar and the wonderful people of India. We will continue strengthening our strategic partnership.”

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also marked the occasion with a post that included a photograph with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. “Australia’s partnership with India has never been stronger. Wishing my friend @DrSJaishankar and the people of India a very happy Republic Day,” she wrote, adding that as India celebrated its national day and Australia observed its own, both countries honoured their shared values and deepening ties.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan sent his congratulations to Jaishankar and the people of India, saying Armenia was ready to pursue ambitious new initiatives across all areas of cooperation and to take bilateral relations to new levels.