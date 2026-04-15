Trump dials Modi, discusses West Asia crisis, pushes for open Hormuz

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a nearly 40-minute phone conversation on Tuesday, focusing on the escalating situation in West Asia, the security of key global trade routes, and the future trajectory of bilateral ties. The leaders underscored the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and secure, while also reviewing progress in India-US cooperation and signalling upcoming agreements, particularly in the energy sector.



The call, the third interaction between the two leaders this year, came against the backdrop of heightened tensions linked to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and uncertainty over potential renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran following the collapse of earlier talks in Islamabad. Officials on both sides said the leaders discussed ways to maintain stability in the region and ensure uninterrupted global trade flows.

In a social media post after the conversation, Modi said the two leaders reviewed “substantial progress” in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across sectors. “We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for global oil and gas shipments, emerged as a central concern during the talks. Both sides agreed that ensuring its safety and accessibility is critical for global energy markets and economic stability. Sources indicated that discussions also touched on coordination efforts to safeguard maritime movement amid geopolitical uncertainties.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the conversation reflected close cooperation between the two countries across defence, business, technology and energy. He added that “big-ticket” deals, including in the energy sector, are expected to be finalised in the coming days and weeks, though he did not provide details. Sources suggested that Indian public sector energy firms could announce collaborations with American companies soon.

Gor described the Strait of Hormuz situation as a major factor behind rising global energy prices, attributing disruptions to actions that have constrained maritime movement. “There’s only one reason that prices have gone up, and that is because somebody is holding this area hostage,” he said, adding that reopening the waterway would benefit countries worldwide, including India. The leaders also discussed the US blockade of Iranian ports and its wider economic implications. While Gor declined to comment on any future US-Iran negotiations, he said both sides acknowledged the urgency of restoring normalcy in the region. The conversation took place shortly after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri concluded a three-day visit to Washington, part of ongoing efforts to stabilise ties after a period of strain marked by tariff disputes and political disagreements. In recent months, both countries have moved to repair relations through sustained diplomatic engagement.

Looking ahead, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit India next month for talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other officials, signalling continued high-level engagement as both sides navigate regional challenges and deepen strategic cooperation.