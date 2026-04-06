Trump claims Iran wants ceasefire; remarks false and baseless, Tehran rebuttals

Dubai: In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, US President Donald Trump claimed Iran's president wanted a ceasefire, ahead of his speech to the American people.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, however, said Trump's remarks were “false and baseless.”

The aircraft carrier USS George H W Bush is slated to go to the Middle East along with three destroyers, two US officials said. The carrier strike group consists of more than 6,000 sailors. It comes as thousands of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division have also begun arriving in the Middle East, according to two other US officials.

Meanwhile, US gas prices jumped past an average of USD 4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 on Tuesday, as the Iran war continues to push fuel prices higher worldwide. Analysts say those high fuel costs will trickle into groceries as businesses' transportation and packaging costs pile up.

Here is the latest:

Iran has launched its first missile barrage of the day: Israel military

Early Thursday, Israel's military said Iran had launched missiles at the country, the first of the day. Sirens sounded the alert in Tel Aviv, central Israel and parts of the occupied West Bank.



Trump will update nation on progress in Iran: White House official

The president's prime-time address will offer an update on US progress toward achieving his goals in Iran, according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly ahead of the address.



The official said those goals are to destroy Iran's missile production, destroy its Navy, ensure its proxies can no longer destabilise the region, and guarantee Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump is also expected to reiterate his estimated timeline of concluding operations within two to three weeks.

Secretary-General Rutte to visit Washington next week as Trump continues to lash at NATO

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is scheduled to visit Washington next week as Trump continues to lash at members of the military alliance for rejecting the US leader's call to help open up the Strait of Hormuz.



The visit by Rutte was confirmed by a White House official who was not authorised to comment on the yet to be formally announced visit and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump and Rutte have a good relationship, but the president has sounded increasingly annoyed with alliance members as the Iran war grinds on, particularly the United Kingdom and France.

The dynamic is creating uncertainty and concern over the future of the alliance, whose value Trump has long called into question.

Hegseth expected before Congress later this month

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is tentatively set to testify April 29 before the House Armed Services Committee, where he'll likely face lawmakers' questions for the first time since the Iran war began, according to a congressional staffer with knowledge of the matter.



The meeting will serve as the annual Pentagon budget hearing and will include Gen Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the staffer, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm the hearing.

Hegseth and Caine are expected to get questions about the war's objectives, costs and casualties.

Humanitarian aid trapped in Strait of Hormuz chokehold, global agency head warns

President of the International Rescue Committee David Miliband made these remarks during an online briefing with journalists after visiting Syria and war-torn Lebanon.



Over USD 100,000 worth of IRC humanitarian aid for lifesaving initiatives is trapped in its hub in Dubai.

Iran has been cementing its chokehold the Strait of Hormuz in the ongoing war with the United States and Israel, the world's most important artery for oil shipments.

“Thirty percent of the world's fertilizer goes through there,” said Miliband, fearing a food security crisis in many vulnerable countries where the organisation works. “We are advocating that all the goods in that hub be given safe passage immediately.”

Traffic through the strait has fallen by 90 per cent since the start of the Iran war, sending global oil prices skyrocketing and inflicting alarming shortages on the Asian nations that get their oil from Persian Gulf countries via the strait.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set up an initiative to allow humanitarian assistance to move through the strait in a bid to prevent a global food crisis.

Families in Israel celebrate Passover gathering in shelters as Iran sends missile barrage

Iran launched approximately 10 missiles, one right after the other, targeting central Israel in the early evening of Wednesday, Israel's military said. The siren alerts in rapid succession sent millions of residents into shelters about an hour before sundown — when Jews were getting ready to celebrate the first night of Passover, one of the holiest times of the year.



The holiday, commemorating the ancient Israelites' Exodus from slavery in Egypt, is celebrated around family dinner tables and at communal banquets.

In Ramat Gan, just outside Tel Aviv, some families set up long, festive tables for the traditional Seder meal in an underground shelter, next to sleeping tents.