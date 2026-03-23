Trump announces 5-day pause in military strikes on power plants, energy infra against Iran

US President Donald Trump on March 23 postponed any military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy ​infrastructure ​for five days and said that there have been “productive conversations” about a “complete and total resolution” to the conflict in the Middle East. This comes after Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t reopened within 48 hours. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have blown up the Qasimiyah Bridge in south Lebanon, with President Joseph Aoun calling it a “prelude to ground invasion”. The US and Israel continue to target Iran, with Israel’s military intercepting more Iranian missiles.

Trump gives Iran a 48-hour deadline: POTUS gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum, stating that the US would hit Iran’s power plants, starting with the biggest one, if the strait isn’t fully opened without threats. “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.

Israel launches wave of strikes in Tehran: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the Air Force is conducting a wave of strikes in the Iranian capital, Tehran, targeting the infrastructure of the Islamic Republic’s regime.