Trump admin warns foreign nationals: Register or face deportation, fines and prison

Washington, DC: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a warning to foreign nationals in the United States, stating that individuals residing in the country for over 30 days must register with federal authorities or risk legal consequences, including fines and imprisonment.

In a tweet posted on Saturday under the title “Message to Illegal Aliens”, the department stated, “Foreign nationals present in the US for longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment.”

The tweet, which tagged President Donald Trump and Secretary of DHS Kristi Noem, added, “@POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have a clear message to illegal aliens: Leave now and self-deport.”

DHS officials noted that those who fail to register or voluntarily leave may be deported without prior notice. “There will be no opportunity to get your affairs in order beforehand,” the statement read.

According to the department, individuals who receive a final order to self-deport but remain in the country could be fined $998 (approximately Rs 85,924) per day. Additionally, those who declare an intention to leave but fail to do so face penalties ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 (Rs 86,096 to Rs 4.3 lakh).

The department said that self-deportation could allow individuals to retain their earnings and select their departure flight, provided they have no criminal record. It also mentioned the possibility of subsidised flights for those unable to afford travel costs.

As part of ongoing enforcement, three groups of Indian nationals—totalling 332 people—have been returned to India in recent months. These deportations sparked political criticism in India after footage showed deportees in restraints.with agency inputs