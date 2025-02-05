Trump admin deports migrants to India in C-17 military aircraft

New Delhi: A military transport aircraft of the United States is bringing a group of Indian migrants back to India in what marks the first such deportation under President Donald Trump’s second-term crackdown on illegal immigration.

Without directly commenting on the flight carrying the deported Indians, a spokesperson for the US embassy in New Delhi stated that Washington is intensifying its immigration policies and taking firm action against undocumented migrants.

The deportation comes as India and the US are finalising details of a possible visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington from February 12 to 13.

Reports indicate that a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft is transporting the deportees, but there is no official confirmation on the number of individuals on board or the plane’s exact destination.

A C-17 can accommodate up to 140 passengers. So far, the Indian government has not issued a formal response to the deportation move.

While declining to share specifics about the deportation flight, the US embassy spokesperson reiterated, “The United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: Illegal migration is not worth the risk.”

The Trump administration has previously used military aircraft for deportations to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras. However, this marks the first instance of deporting individuals to India using such an aircraft, making it the farthest destination for such operations.

Following a phone call with Prime Minister Modi on January 27, Trump remarked that India “will do what is right” regarding the repatriation of illegal Indian migrants.

According to US estimates, approximately 18,000 Indian nationals residing illegally in the country have been identified for deportation.

Days after Trump began his second term, India signalled its willingness to cooperate with Washington on addressing illegal immigration concerns. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal last month stated that India opposes illegal immigration due to its links with organised crime. He assured that New Delhi would accept Indian nationals who have either overstayed or entered the US without proper documentation.

“We will take them back, provided documents are shared with us to verify their nationality,” Jaiswal said. However, he cautioned that it was too early to estimate the total number of undocumented Indians in the US.

In October last year, the US had chartered a private aircraft to deport Indian nationals living illegally in the country.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reiterated its commitment to enforcing immigration laws and imposing consequences on those entering the country illegally.

Amid reports suggesting that a US military plane would land at Amritsar airport on Wednesday, Punjab government officials stated that preparations were being made to receive them.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal expressed disappointment over the deportation decision, arguing that many of the affected individuals had contributed to the US economy and should have been granted permanent residency instead of being removed.

When asked about the US plane’s arrival in Amritsar, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed that the matter was under discussion at a high-level meeting.

“The chief minister (Bhagwant Mann) said that from the Punjab government’s side, we will receive our immigrants and set up counters to assist them,” Yadav stated. “We are in touch with the central government and will share information as it becomes available.”

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held discussions with senior Punjab Police officials, including commissioners and superintendents of police, to address various security and administrative concerns related to the deportees’ arrival.