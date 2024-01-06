‘Truckers may use tech system to report accidents’

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed a tech solution to address concerns raised by truck drivers about the new hit-and-run provisions in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



Under the proposed system, truck drivers involved in an accident could use a designated technology platform to instantly inform authorities. This prompt notification would exempt them from being classified as a hit-and-run case, even if they cannot stop immediately due to safety concerns. The driver could then follow up with a formal police report within a specified distance, say 25-50 kilometers, from the accident site.

“We understand the challenges drivers face in such situations. Truck drivers feel that if they stop to help the victim, they will be harmed by the public,” explained Anurag Jain, Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Ministry.

“Using technology innovatively can create a win-win solution. Drivers get help, and the law is upheld,” said Jain.

“The matter falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs, which will make the final decision,” clarified Jain.

This proposal comes after recent protests by truckers opposing the stringent hit-and-run provisions in the BNS. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) representing transporters met with senior Home Ministry officials on January 2 to discuss the concerns. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla assured consultation with AIMTC before implementing the new penal provisions.

Previously, drivers involved in serious accidents due to negligence faced a maximum of two years imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code. The BNS significantly increases the penalty to 10 years imprisonment or a Rs 7 lakh fine.

While the harsher penalties aim to deter reckless driving and improve road safety, the truckers’ concerns highlight the practical difficulties they might encounter in accident situations. The Ministry’s proposed technology-based solution offers a potential compromise, balancing safety concerns with driver safety and practicality.