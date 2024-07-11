Truck driver, 50 others detained

Jammu: A massive search operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir following a deadly ambush that claimed the lives of five army personnel in the Kathua district on Monday. Officials reported on Wednesday that a truck driver and 50 others have been detained for questioning in connection with the attack.



The ambush occurred on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous road near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar. Terrorists opened fire from two directions, killing five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer.

Authorities are investigating the role of a civilian tipper truck driver who allegedly slowed down the convoy by requesting to pass on a culvert. “The role of a civilian tipper, which slowed down the speed of this convoy, has come under investigation,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

The search operation, spanning four districts — Kathua, Udhampur, Bhaderwah, and Doda — is being conducted by the army and police despite heavy rain and dense forest conditions. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is assisting police in the probe, while special forces are conducting surgical operations in specific locations.

“The search teams, supported by helicopter and UAV surveillance, are using sniffer dogs and metal detectors in dense forest areas,” an official stated.

In response to the attack, residents of affected areas have expressed concerns about their safety and called for the establishment of village defence groups. Many locals have requested

weapons and training to support security forces in combating terrorism.

Jagdish Raj, a local resident, said: “The government should provide weapons and training to us. We are ready to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with our forces against the terrorists.”

The incident has united the community in their resolve for peace and security.

Both Hindu and Muslim residents have expressed their desire to assist security forces in eradicating terrorism from the region.

Shahid Ahmad, a local who claimed to have relocated due to terror threats, said: “Our eyes filled with tears at the loss of our soldiers. Such an attack had never happened here even during the peak of terrorism over two decades ago.”

As the search for the perpetrators continues, authorities are focusing on gathering intelligence and conducting thorough investigations to prevent future attacks and bring those responsible to justice.

The situation remains tense in the region, with security forces on high alert.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.