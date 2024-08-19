Truck carrying labourers collides with bus; 10 dead, 29 injured

Lucknow: In a tragic road accident, ten people lost their lives and 29 others were injured when a bus collided with a pickup truck carrying labourers on Sunday morning. The incident occurred near Salempur police station in Bulandshahr district as the labourers were on their way home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.



According to officials, more than 35 labourers employed by a bread company in Ghaziabad were travelling in the pickup truck to Raipur village in Atrauli Tehsil, Aligarh district, when the speeding bus, attempting to overtake another vehicle, struck them.

The impact caused the pickup to veer off course, eventually crashing into a tree and being hit again by the bus. The collision was so severe that several passengers were thrown onto the road.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with residents assisting in transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Despite the efforts, nine victims were declared dead upon arrival at the district hospital, while one succumbed to injuries at a private facility in Chitta. The remaining injured have been admitted to various hospitals, with eight in critical condition being referred to a higher medical centre. District Magistrate CP Singh confirmed the toll and stated that the police have taken custody of the bodies as part

of their ongoing investigation. He also assured that instructions have been issued to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. “Nine injured have been admitted to a private hospital, while eight have been referred to a higher centre. The accident is under investigation,” he said. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with screams and cries for help filling the air. The driver of the bus, who was severely injured and trapped in the wreckage, was eventually rescued with the help of a crane and taken to the hospital.

Residents have voiced their frustration over the increasing number of accidents involving illegal buses operating on this route. They alleged that the police arrived at the scene nearly half an hour after the accident, despite being informed immediately. Rajkumar, Rohtash, Umesh, and others expressed their anger, claiming that police negligence and a lack of action against illegal buses have contributed to these frequent mishaps. Some even threatened to take matters into their own hands if authorities failed to address the issue.

As the investigation continues, the district administration faces mounting pressure to take swift action to prevent such tragedies in the future.