Tripura student’s killing in Dehradun sparks outcry over racism and hate crimes

DEHRADUN: The death of 24-year-old Tripura student Anjel Chakma after an alleged racial attack in Dehradun has triggered protests, political reactions across party lines, and renewed concern over hate crimes against people from India’s northeastern states. Chakma, a final-year MBA student, died on December 26 after battling injuries for 17 days following an assault on December 9, according to police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said initial findings suggested that certain derogatory remarks made “in jest” led to a perception that the student was being targeted. He was quoted as saying that the comments did not fall under the category of a racist remark because one of the accused was also from the same state as the victim. His remarks drew criticism from student bodies and political leaders.

The incident occurred when Anjel Chakma and his brother, Michel Chakma, went to a local market in Dehradun on the evening of December 9 to buy household items. According to the police complaint filed by Michel Chakma on December 12, a group of intoxicated men began abusing them with caste based and racial slurs. When the brothers objected, an argument broke out, which soon turned violent.

Police said the attackers allegedly used knives and blunt objects during the assault. Michel Chakma was hit on the head, while Anjel Chakma suffered stab injuries to the neck and abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition and remained under treatment for 17 days before succumbing to his injuries.

Uttarakhand Police said five people have been arrested in connection with the case, including two minors. Another accused, identified as a Nepali national, is on the run and is believed to have crossed the border into Nepal. Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest and said a team has been sent to Nepal to locate him.

According to police, the case was first registered under Sections 115(2), 118, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to causing bodily harm and criminal intimidation. After Anjel Chakma’s medical report was received, Section 109, which deals with attempt to murder, was added. Following his death, police further added Section 103(1) for murder and Section 3(5) for joint liability.

Among those arrested are Avinash Negi, 25, and Sumit, 25. Another accused has been identified as Suraj Khawas. Police said investigations are continuing and all aspects of the case are being examined.

Anjel Chakma’s father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, who is currently posted in Manipur with the Border Security Force, alleged that his sons were subjected to racial abuse during the incident. He said the attackers called them “Chinese” and “Chinese momo” and questioned their nationality. “My son told them he was Indian, not Chinese, but they attacked him with knives and blunt objects,” he said, urging authorities to ensure equal treatment for people from the northeast.

The killing sparked protests in both Uttarakhand and Tripura. Candlelight marches were held in Dehradun and Agartala by students’ organisations and local residents, who demanded justice for the victim and strict punishment for the accused.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Tarun Prasad Chakma over the phone and assured him that strict action would be taken. Dhami said Uttarakhand welcomes students from across India and abroad and such incidents were not reflective of the state’s culture. He added that the government stood firmly with the victim’s family.

Dhami also said he had spoken to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the case. He assured all possible assistance from the state government and said efforts were underway to arrest the absconding accused.

Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed deep anguish over the incident, calling it a disturbing and inhuman act. He said the killing was not just a criminal matter but one that affected the country’s moral fabric, and said he stood with the bereaved family.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said he felt anger and sadness over the killing and urged people to unite against discriminatory mindsets. He said discrimination based on race, caste, religion, or appearance had no place in society and warned against politicising the tragedy.

Opposition leaders strongly criticised the incident and demanded accountability. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the killing a “national disgrace” and said the continued abuse of people from the northeast reflected a deeper social failure. He said the region was an essential part of India’s identity and urged action beyond courtrooms.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the killing was a horrific hate crime and alleged that years of divisive rhetoric had contributed to such violence. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded Supreme Court intervention and warned that a divisive mindset posed a threat to national unity.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the incident as shocking and heartbreaking and called for a national law against racism and hate crimes. He said justice must be swift and exemplary. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi called for a time-bound investigation and the strictest punishment for those found guilty.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said Union Home Minister Amit Shah must speak out against hate crimes, calling the killing a display of bigotry and silence from leadership.

Several chief ministers also reacted. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the student’s death following racial abuse was unacceptable and urged strict action. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the incident highlighted ongoing discrimination faced by people from the northeast and stressed that such prejudice had no place under the Constitution.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along said northeastern states were an inseparable part of India and called for greater sensitivity towards people from the region. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said it was shameful for anyone to question another person’s nationality and said such matters should be addressed through lawful channels.

In Tripura, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the main accused. The Tipra Motha Party-run Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for Anjel Chakma’s family.