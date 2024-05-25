Trinamool alleges 'BJP tag' on EVMs in Bengal; EC responds

The Election Commission addressed Trinamool Congress's concerns regarding the alleged use of EVMs labelled with BJP tags in Bankura district. Trinamool Congress had shared images of EVMs with paper tags bearing the BJP's name and urged the Election Commission to investigate the matter.

In response, the Election Commission clarified that the candidates and their representatives signed common address tags during the commissioning process. Since only the BJP candidate's representative was present during commissioning, their signature was obtained. However, all agents' signatures during polling were taken as per norms. The commissioning process was conducted under CCTV coverage and videography, adhering to ECI guidelines.

The ongoing general election witnesses eight Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal going to polls in the sixth phase. The BJP, aiming to build upon its previous success, is contesting vigorously to increase its seat count. Conversely, the Trinamool seeks to regain lost ground from the previous election.

Notable candidates in these constituencies include Agnimitra Paul, a former fashion designer turned politician, former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, and Debangshu Bhattacharya from Trinamool, known for penning the party's campaign song "Khela Hobe."