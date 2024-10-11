MillenniumPost
Trichy airport prepares for emergency landing as Air India flight faces hydraulic failure

BY PTI11 Oct 2024 2:49 PM GMT
Chennai: A Sharjah bound flight from Tiruchirappalli, shortly after departure on Friday evening, witnessed mid-air technical glitch, police said.

Attempts are being made by the pilots to land the aircraft in Tiruchirappalli airport and as per initial reports, the fault is related to hydraulic systems, they said.

Fire tenders, rescue personnel and ambulances have been rushed to the airport, police added.

PTI

