‘Treat heatstroke patients on priority’: Centre to government hospitals

New Delhi: With large parts of the country experiencing scalding temperatures, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the heatwave situation and the preparedness of central government hospitals on Wednesday.



“People affected by the heatwave should receive priority treatment,” Nadda emphasised.

In his review with senior health ministry officials, Nadda directed that all hospitals be fully prepared to provide the best care for those affected by the extreme heat. Following these directions, the ministry issued an advisory to state health departments.

“The country may observe above-normal seasonal maximum temperatures in line with the observed trend of summertime temperatures. To reduce health impacts of extreme heat, health departments must ensure preparedness and timely response,” the ministry stated.

The advisory instructed state nodal officers under the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health to submit daily data on heatstroke cases and deaths, including total fatalities since March 1. It also called for reporting cases of heat-related illness and death surveillance.

Hospitals are required to maintain a digital list of both suspected and confirmed heatstroke cases and deaths and to investigate each suspected heat-related death by medical officers or epidemiologists.

The advisory also urged the dissemination of the National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses to all districts and strengthening the preparedness of health systems for heat-related illnesses. It called for meetings with state and district task forces on climate change and human health and updating and approving the heat-health action plan at the state and district levels. This plan should outline the standard operating procedures to be followed during the heatwave season.

Additionally, the advisory stressed the circulation of early heatwave warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) daily after 4 pm, with forecasts for the following four days to be shared with health facilities and vulnerable populations. Public advisories on precautions against heatwaves were also emphasised.

Health facilities were directed to prepare for the prevention and management of severe heat-related illnesses, ensuring the availability of adequate supplies of ORS packs, essential medicines, IV fluids, ice packs, and necessary equipment. The advisory also called for the availability of drinking water at all health facilities and the provision of general cooling appliances in waiting and patient treatment areas. It stressed that suspected heatstroke cases should be rapidly assessed and actively cooled using standard protocols.

“Coordinate with the electricity distribution company/corporation for uninterrupted electricity supply to hospitals to ensure constant functioning of cooling appliances. Adopt measures to reduce indoor heat and conserve energy in health facilities. Provide shade outside health facilities in heat-prone regions,” the advisory stated.

For organising outdoor events, the advisory directed organisers to check forecasts, consult the local Met centre, and avoid days with active heatwave warnings and high humidity. It also urged avoiding outdoor events during the hottest time of day – 12 pm to 3 pm.

The advisory called for ensuring adequate air circulation, avoiding overcrowding, and having medical aid teams available during these events.