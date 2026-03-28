Tragedy at Zojila Pass: 7 dead after snow slides bury vehicles

Srinagar: Seven people lost their lives and five others were injured after multiple avalanches struck the Srinagar-Leh National Highway near Zojila Pass in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, trapping vehicles under heavy snow and triggering an urgent rescue operation, officials said.



The avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg in the afternoon, leaving several vehicles buried beneath snow and debris. Rescue teams were deployed immediately, working to clear the route and pull out those trapped. Authorities said efforts were ongoing to ensure the safety of stranded travellers and provide medical assistance to the injured.

Union minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the casualties, saying, “Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after an avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila Pass.” He added that all necessary assistance was being extended to those affected.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the rescue and relief operations and spoke with senior officials to monitor the situation. According to an official spokesperson, he directed authorities to prioritise the safety of those stranded and ensure all possible support reaches the affected families.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the incident, offering condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Both leaders described the loss of lives as deeply distressing, as teams continued operations in the challenging terrain along the strategic highway.