Traffic jams in Lutyens' Delhi: Office goers, commuters face hassles

Office goers and commuters faced traffic hassles as roads in and around Lutyens' Delhi remained clogged on Tuesday morning, with officials attributing it to dress rehearsal and preparations for Republic Day.

Traffic congestion was reported from areas such as Sansad Marg, Mandi House and Kartavya Path where the rehearsals are being conducted.

"It took me an hour from Mandi House to reach my office in Sansad Marg. Traffic movement was badly affected throughout the route," a commuter said.

Traffic was heavy at certain junctions in and around Lutyens' Delhi due to the dress rehearsal. But the situation has been brought under control and now, the traffic movement is smooth, a traffic official said.