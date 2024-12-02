Traffic diversions, increased security at Noida-Delhi borders amid farmers' protest

Noida: In anticipation of a farmers' protest march to Delhi, authorities in Noida on Monday announced heightened security measures and traffic restrictions at all borders connecting Gautam Buddha Nagar to the national capital. Both Delhi Police and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police will be deploying barriers and intensifying checks at the border points. Officials have warned of increased traffic congestion on routes linking Noida and Delhi and stated that diversions will be implemented if necessary.

To mitigate disruptions, Noida traffic authorities have urged commuters traveling between Gautam Buddha Nagar and Delhi to use metro services. Additionally, a ban has been placed on goods vehicles traveling from the Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur through Parichowk.

The move comes as part of preparations to manage the farmers' protest, which has seen thousands rally under the banners of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), and other organizations. The protesters recently shifted their demonstration from outside the Greater Noida Authority office to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) office in Omega.

The farmers are demanding the allocation of 10% developed plots for those displaced due to land acquisition, the enforcement of new legal benefits, and the implementation of recommendations from a state committee on farmer welfare. Security checks at border points and traffic management strategies aim to ensure public safety during the demonstrations.