Toxic gas leak claims two lives at Gujarat textile factory

Ahmedabad: Two workers died and seven others were hospitalised following a toxic gas leak at a textile factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday morning, according to police officials.

The incident occurred at Devi Synthetics in the Narol industrial area when workers were transferring spent acid, commonly used in textile printing and dyeing processes, into a storage tank. Nine workers were exposed to the toxic fumes and rushed to LG Hospital, where two were pronounced dead.

“Four of the seven hospitalised workers are in critical condition and currently under intensive care,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Mohan Saini told reporters. The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

Police received initial reports of the incident at approximately 10:30 am.

A multi-agency investigation is underway, with teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory, industrial safety department, and Gujarat Pollution Control Board examining the site. Investigators are reviewing whether the factory had necessary safety clearances and followed proper protocols.

“We will take appropriate action based on the findings of the industrial safety and FSL reports,” DCP Saini said.