Torrential rains batter North & Northwest India, 29 dead

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed north and northwest India on Sunday, leaving at least 29 people dead in rain-related incidents. The torrential downpours triggered landslides, caused traffic chaos, led to house collapses, and breached a dam, inundating several villages in Haryana. This was the second consecutive day of severe weather, with Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi among the worst-hit regions.

Rajasthan bore the brunt of the relentless rain, with 16 deaths reported over two days—two on Saturday and 14 on Sunday. The state’s Karauli district was particularly affected, recording an “exceptionally heavy rainfall” of 38 cm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The torrential rains created a flood-like situation in Karauli and Hinduan, prompting rescue operations and a heightened state of alert.

In Jaipur, the state’s capital, waterlogging was reported at several locations, leading to significant disruptions. Five people were swept away at the Kanota Dam in Jaipur, sparking a large-scale rescue operation. The situation prompted Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to convene an emergency meeting with officials to strengthen disaster management efforts.

“Safety of all citizens of Rajasthan is our top priority. Necessary guidelines have been given to strengthen all disaster management arrangements immediately,” Sharma posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, a tragic incident claimed the lives of nine people, including eight members of a single family.

The victims were travelling in an SUV that was swept away by an overflowing seasonal rivulet, the Jaijon Choe. Despite warnings from locals about the dangerous conditions, the driver attempted to cross the rivulet, leading to the vehicle being engulfed by the rushing waters. Rescue efforts managed to save one occupant, but the bodies of the other nine, including five females, were later recovered. Two people remain missing as search operations continue.

Heavy rains also lashed several other parts of Punjab, including Mohali, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Rupnagar. Pathankot recorded 82 mm of rainfall, Gurdaspur 68.8 mm, and Amritsar 57.6 mm in the last 24 hours.

In Haryana, several villages in Yamunanagar district were inundated following a breach in the embankment of the Som river. The villages of Kanuwala, Bamnoli, Malikpur Bangar, Lalahadi, and Manakpur were among the worst affected, with water levels rising to 3-4 feet in some areas, forcing residents to evacuate to safer locations. The breach submerged agricultural fields and caused significant damage, prompting the deployment of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The national capital, Delhi, was not spared from the onslaught of heavy rains. Central, south, southwest, and east Delhi experienced significant waterlogging and traffic snarls on several major roads. The Delhi Traffic Police reported multiple incidents of waterlogging and fallen trees, which disrupted traffic flow across the city.

In one tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged park in Rohini’s Sector 20 on Saturday evening. The incident highlighted the dangers posed by urban flooding, which has become increasingly common during the monsoon season.

Gurugram, a satellite city of Delhi, recorded 70 mm of rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas, including police lines, Bus Stand Road, and Sohna Road. The city experienced significant traffic snarls, with vehicles and pedestrians forced to navigate through knee-deep water.

In Himachal Pradesh, three girls lost their lives, and one person was reported missing due to landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains over the past two days. The severe weather led to the closure of more than 280 roads, affecting transportation across the state. Officials reported that 458 power and 48 water supply schemes were also disrupted, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents.

In Uttarakhand, a massive landslide at Bhimbali in Rudraprayag briefly halted the flow of the Mandakini river on Sunday, raising concerns about potential flooding downstream. The situation remains precarious, with authorities closely monitoring the area for further developments.

Two deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun as a woman and her seven-year-old son died after the roof of their house collapsed in the Koch area following heavy rains.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended due to heavy rains in the Shri Amarnathji Yatra area. The pilgrimage, which attracts thousands of devotees every year, has been put on hold as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of pilgrims. The region has been experiencing incessant rainfall, raising concerns about landslides and flash floods along the yatra route. Down south, in Karnataka, authorities issued a flood alert downstream of the Pampa Sagar dam on the Tungabhadra river in Koppal. The alert was sounded after the chain of the 19th crust gate broke, leading to the release of a large volume of water. The water resource department has indicated that the reservoir’s capacity must be reduced from the current 105 TMC to 55-65 TMC to facilitate repair work.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for further heavy rainfall across various regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar. The IMD’s Sunday evening bulletin noted “exceptionally heavy rainfall” in Rajasthan’s Karauli and advised residents to remain vigilant in the face of continuing adverse weather conditions.