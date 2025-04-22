Top Maoist leader with Rs 1 crore bounty among 8 Naxals killed in Bokaro encounter

Ranchi/New Delhi: Eight Maoists, including senior leader Prayag Manjhi alias Vivek, who was on the central committee of the outlawed outfit, were killed early Monday in a joint operation by CoBRA commandos of the CRPF and Jharkhand police in the Lugu Hills region of Bokaro district, officials confirmed.

The encounter began around 5:30 am in the Lalpania area when security forces came under fire during a combing operation. “Our forces retaliated effectively. Eight Maoists were neutralised,” said a senior CRPF official on the condition of anonymity.

Among those killed was Vivek, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore. Other deceased members included Arvind Yadav alias Avinash, a special area committee member with a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head, and Sahebram Manjhi alias Rahul Manjhi, a zonal committee member with a `10 lakh reward. The remaining were identified as Mahesh Manjhi alias Mota, Talu, Ranju Manjhi, Gangaram, and Mahesh. Security personnel recovered a cache of arms from the site, including an AK-series rifle, three INSAS rifles, an SLR, eight country-made weapons, and a pistol.

According to officials, those killed had been accused in several violent incidents across the region. The central committee, of which Vivek was a part, is considered the highest decision-making body within the Maoist hierarchy.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta stated, “This is a major blow to the Maoist presence in North Chotanagpur. The squads here have been eliminated.” He further noted, “Only Chaibasa region remains. We will now relocate forces, including the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and Jharkhand Armed Police, to Saranda. Our aim is to finish the remaining groups within 15 to 20 days, certainly before the monsoon.”

Gupta also issued a public message: “We urge Maoists in Chaibasa to surrender. Our surrender policy is fair and beneficial.” No casualties were reported among the security forces, officials confirmed.

The elite CoBRA unit, trained in jungle warfare, led the operation in coordination with state police. The crackdown aligns with the Centre’s declared goal of eradicating Naxalism nationwide by March 2026.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a review of anti-Naxal efforts in his state. Over 140 Maoists have been killed in Chhattisgarh this year, which continues to be a key stronghold of the insurgency.