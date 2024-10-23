Top Court warns UP govt against bulldozer action

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an indirect warning to the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government regarding the potential demolition of properties in Bahraich following communal clashes earlier this month. The court stated that the government was risking violating its orders if it proceeded with “bulldozer action” without adhering to legal protocols.



The bench, led by Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan, highlighted that it would not intervene if the structures marked for demolition were illegal. However, it asked the state government to refrain from taking any action before the next hearing, scheduled for Wednesday.

Senior Advocate CU Singh, representing the petitioners, raised concerns that local authorities issued demolition notices immediately after the violence on October 13, which left one person dead. The notices, issued on October 17, required a response within three days, leaving little time for affected parties to contest them.

Singh also noted that the notices were pasted on the evening of October 18, creating a rushed timeline for those seeking a hearing. He added that some of the affected individuals had approached the Allahabad High Court, which extended the deadline for filing replies to 15 days.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, assured the court that no action would be taken until the next hearing.

“If they (the authorities) want to take the risk of flouting our order, it’s their choice,” Justice Gavai remarked. The bench is reviewing multiple petitions related to ‘bulldozer justice,’ a controversial practice where properties of those accused in criminal cases are razed. The October 13 violence in Bahraich occurred after a dispute over loud music during a Durga Puja procession near a mosque. The clash resulted in the death of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra and subsequent arrests. Authorities have issued demolition notices to 23 establishments in the area, sparking panic among local residents, although officials maintain the demolitions are part of an ongoing anti-encroachment drive.