Top court to examine rising trend of women inmates conceiving in prison

New Delhi: Amidst growing concerns over the rising number of pregnancies among female inmates across the nation’s prisons, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance on Friday, responding to a significant plea presented on Thursday in the Calcutta High Court. The distressing trend of women prisoners conceiving while in custody, particularly highlighted in West Bengal’s correctional homes, prompted the bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Ahsanuddin Amanullah to address the pressing issue of prison pregnancies.

Notably, Justice Amanullah is already hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on prison overcrowding. Just last month, the SC urged states and union territories to address the crisis, demanding steps like establishing committees to evaluate prison infrastructure and determine the need for additional facilities.

Senior Advocate Gaurav Agarwal, appointed by the Supreme Court to assist with the overcrowding PIL, was tasked with investigating the pregnancy issue and reporting back.

The plea before the Calcutta HC, presented by the amicus curiae representing prisons in West Bengal, revealed a troubling scenario, with reports indicating that 196 babies are currently residing in various correctional facilities across the state.

In response to the urgent need for action, the amicus curiae proposed measures to prevent further pregnancies, including restrictions on male employees’ access to areas housing female prisoners. The gravity of the situation was underscored by the discovery of pregnant women inmates during recent visits to correctional homes, where fifteen babies were found living with their jailed mothers.

Recognizing the seriousness of the issue, the high court directed for the plea to be referred to the division bench responsible for criminal matters, stressing the necessity for immediate attention and ensuring the presence of the public prosecutor for further discussions.