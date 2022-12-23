"Told Children To Settle Abroad, Atmosphere Not Good Here": RJD Leader's Comment Sparks Political Unrest

A senior leader of the Rashtriya Janta Dal in Bihar claimed that he has asked his children start working abroad and settle there, the video of the leader making the comment has now gone viral. The senior leader is Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who is the national general secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), made the comments in refence to what he claimed was bias against Muslim community in the country.

"I wish to cite a personal example to highlight the country's atmosphere (desh ka jo mahaul hai). I have a son who is studying at Harvard and a daughter who has a degree from the London School of Economics. I have told them to find jobs abroad and, if possible, take citizenships there," the veteran leader commented

The former state minister also added that, "When my children reacted with disbelief, pointing out that I was still living here (in India), I told them they will not be able to cope."

Although the RJD leader did not make any direct refence to the BJP government, the BJP's Bihar unit attacked his remarks and also claimed that he should "move to Pakistan".

"Siddiqui's remarks are anti-India. If he is feeling so stifled, he should give up the privileges he enjoys here as a political leader and move to Pakistan. Nobody will stop him", BJP leader said.

"Siddiqui is a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad (Tejashwi Yadav's father) and his utterances are reflective of his party's culture of Muslim appeasement," added the BJP leader.

The RJD leader's comments have been supported by the party's ally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).