To ensure security of Israelis, Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa on high alert

New Delhi: In the wake of escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, a security alert has been sounded in several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Goa to ensure the safety of Israelis residing in the country.

According to media reports, a substantial police force was deployed on the streets of the national capital to keep vigil during the Friday prayers. Security has also been stepped up at Jewish religious establishments and the Israel Embassy.

State authorities in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Goa were asked to ensure security to Israeli diplomats, staff and tourists.

This comes after many countries, including the US, UK, France and Germany, heightened security around “potential Jewish targets” and “pro-Palestinian protesters” in view of the escalating violence in Israel. Following the bloody attack on Israel by Hamas, France on Thursday banned all pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the interest of public order. Critics of the ban argue that it infringes on freedom of speech and assembly.

Meanwhile, congregational prayers were not allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday. Security forces personnel were deployed in strength around the mosque to maintain law and order.

While there was no official word on the reason for the closure of the mosque for prayers, the sources said there were apprehensions of protests against the Israeli action in the Gaza Strip.