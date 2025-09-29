TN stampede: No words to describe their sorrow, says FM after meeting affected families

Karur (Tamil Nadu): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she had no words to describe the sorrow of the families who lost their loved ones in the stampede here on September 27 and added that such incidents should not happen again anywhere.

She favoured the framing of a standard operating procedure for public gatherings, especially when a large number of women and children too gather, and that it should be applicable for the entire country.

The Union Finance Minister, accompanied by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, visited the Government Medical College Hospital, Karur, and met the injured and enquired about their health condition.

Later, she interacted with doctors about the treatment being provided to the injured. She met the families who lost their kin in the stampede.

As many as 41 people died in the stampede at a rally of actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam at Velusamypuram on September 27 night.