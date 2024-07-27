TN CM asks if stopping Mamata in her NITI Aayog address is 'cooperative federalism'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condemned the Centre over his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee's claim that she was unfairly stopped midway in her speech at the NITI Aayog meeting. Stalin in a post on X asked, "Is this #CooperativeFederalism? Is this the way to treat a Chief Minister? The Union BJP government must understand that opposition parties are an integral part of our democracy and should not be treated as enemies to be silenced. Cooperative Federalism requires dialogue and respect for all voices." In Delhi, Banerjee said her microphone was stopped after five minutes, while other CMs were allowed to speak for longer durations. The government, however, rejected her claim and said her speaking time was over.