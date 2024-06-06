TMC's women candidates dominate Bengal LS polls as BJP rivals suffer defeats

Kolkata: Amidst a gripping political showdown, the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal witnessed a riveting narrative unfold as the ruling TMC's eleven women candidates clinched resounding victories, while their seven counterparts from the BJP faced defeats, finishing as runners-up.

Among the triumphant TMC women, the spotlight shone brightly on Mahua Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, who, despite her expulsion from the Lok Sabha last year, secured a stunning victory in Krishnanagar by a margin of 56,705 votes, amassing 6,28,789 votes in total.

The saga continued with first-time candidate and actor-turned-politician Sayani Ghosh, whose victory in Jadavpur by a whopping 2,58,201 votes marked a dramatic rise from her previous electoral failure. In Midnapore, TMC’s June Maliah, a political newcomer, won by 27,191 votes proving her mettle beyond her acting career.

Adding to the theatrical flair, reality show anchor Rachana Banerjee dazzled voters in Hooghly, winning by 76,853 votes. Sitting TMC MP Mala Roy, a seasoned politician, retained her Kolkata Dakshin seat with an overwhelming majority of 1,87,231 votes.

In Joynagar, Pratima Mondol’s landslide victory by 4,70,219 votes added to the TMC's triumphant narrative. Meanwhile, Sajda Ahmed's formidable margin of 2,18,673 votes in Uluberia, where she secured 7,24,622 votes, showcased the party’s stronghold.

Actor-turned-MP Satabdi Roy’s re-election in Birbhum with 7,17,961 votes, surpassing her BJP rival by 1,97,650 votes, continued the TMC’s winning streak. Mitali Bag, a former Anganwadi worker, clinched victory in Arambagh by a narrow 6,399 votes. Veteran politician Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar from Barasat won with a decisive margin of 1,14,189 votes, while first-time candidate Dr Sharmila Sarkar triumphed in Bardhaman Purba by 1,60,572 votes.

In stark contrast, the BJP's women candidates met a series of dramatic downfalls. Locket Chatterjee's defeat in Hooghly to her former film industry colleague Rachana Banerjee was a stunning blow. In Basirhat, where Sandeshkhali is located, Rekha Patra’s campaign ended in a crushing defeat by 3,33,547 votes to TMC's Sk Nurul Islam.

The heartbreak continued as Agnimitra Paul, despite her status as a fashion designer-turned-politician, lost in Medinipur by 27,191 votes, securing 6,75,001 votes.

Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury's attempt to secure Malda Dakshin resulted in a dramatic loss by 1,28,368 votes to Congress' Isha Khan Choudhury. Piya Saha faced a landslide defeat in Bolpur, losing by 3,27,253 votes to TMC's Asit Kumar Mal.

Former Union minister Debasree Choudhury's campaign ended in despair in Kolkata Dakshin, losing by 1,87,231 votes. The royal lineage of Amrita Roy from Nadia district couldn't save her from defeat by TMC's Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar.

Even amidst TMC's celebratory victories, there was a touch of drama and disappointment as Sujata Mondol, a debutant Lok Sabha candidate from Bishnupur, faced a narrow defeat by 5,567 votes.

Altogether, 72 women candidates from various parties vied for seats in West Bengal, with the TMC fielding the highest number at 12, followed by BJP’s seven, CPI(M)’s six, SUCI (Communists)’s five, and 41 independents. Despite making up only 14 per cent of the candidates, the women showed remarkable tenacity.

TMC’s candidates rode high on Mamata Banerjee's populist social welfare schemes, while the BJP’s focus on issues like Sandeshkhali and corruption failed to resonate, ultimately culminating in a dramatic electoral showdown.