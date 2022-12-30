TMC's Saket Gokhale arrested again by Guj police: Report

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat police from Delhi late on Thursday evening in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowdfunding, said a senior official here.

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch and was being brought here for further legal process, said the senior police official, adding that they would arrive by Friday afternoon. This was for the third time Gokhale was arrested this month by Gujarat Police.

He was first arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch on December 6 for allegedly spreading fake news regarding the cost incurred on PM Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi town following a bridge collapse tragedy. He was again arrested on December 8 for the same offence.