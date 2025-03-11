TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, treasury benches spar over stoppage of MNREGA funds for West bengal

New Delhi: Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee was on Tuesday engaged in a war of words with treasury bench members in Lok Sabha over stoppage of MNREGA funds for West Bengal. During the Question Hour, Banerjee said the benefits of MNREGA scheme are not being passed on to West Bengal. "The constant stand by the Ministry is 25 lakh cases of fraud have been detected. We are saying you take immediate steps, investigate, initiate criminal proceedings and arrest but you cannot stop funds for 10 crore people because of 25 lakh cases. If there is corruption why are you not acting," he said.

Banerjee also attacked Union Minister Giriraj Singh, saying, "you are a central minister, you are behaving like this...who made you minister?" The remarks drew the ire of treasury bench members, who objected to his comments. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal objected to the language used by Banerjee. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members to address the chair rather than reacting to comments made by MPs amongst themselves. "Choose your words wisely, if someone is saying anything unofficially, do not respond to it," Birla said. Replying to the debate on the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that 25 lakh fake job cards in MNREGA, funds meant for people at the grassroots, have been "looted" by TMC cadres.