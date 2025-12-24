TMC's Derek O'Brien slams PM, Amit Shah over attack on Chirstian woman in Jabalpur

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over attacks on Christians being reported ahead of Christmas.

In a post on X, O'Brien shared a video that purportedly shows a local BJP functionary in a physical altercation with the woman inside a church premises in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

"PM Modi and HM Shah, your silence on incidents like these in the Christmas season is deafening. Shame on you and your ilk," he said.

The video, which surfaced on social media, shows BJP city vice president Anju Bhargava shouting at a woman with visual impairment in the presence of police personnel.

In the video, the BJP functionary is also seen purportedly “manhandling” the woman.

On Tuesday, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) also condemned the "alarming" rise in alleged attacks on Christians.

In a statement, the CBCI said it is "particularly shocked" by a video from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a woman with visual impairment attending a Christmas programme was publicly abused and physically harassed by the BJP city vice president.

The Catholic Bishops' body urged Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure strict enforcement of the law and proactive protection for Christian communities so that Christmas may be celebrated peacefully.