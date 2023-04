TMC's Abhishek accuses CBI of 'harassing' by issuing summons despite Supreme Court stay

Kolkata: Senior TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday accused central agencies of trying to "harass" him by summoning for questioning despite the Supreme Court staying an order by the Calcutta High Court that allowed them to interrogate him.



Abhishek, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, tweeted images of the summon letter dated April 16, 2023 by the CBI where a handwritten line shows it was received at 1.45 pm on Monday .

The authenticity of the letter could not be independently verified by PTI.

"In its desperation to 'harass' and 'target' me, BJP exposes CBI & ED to contempt of court! SC stayed the Calcutta HC's order in the morning that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me. Yet, the summons was hand-delivered today at 1:45 pm. Grave state of affairs!" TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Twitter.

In the morning, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala stayed the direction of a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court made on Thursday that TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the school jobs-for-graft case, can be questioned by investigating agencies.

The Supreme Court judgement was passed around 11.30 am.

The Calcutta High Court on April 13 said that Abhishek and Ghosh can be questioned by the ED and the CBI and such "interrogation should be made soon".